The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School Of Technology (MEST Africa) Launches The MEST Africa Challenge 2025 In Partnership With Absa

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST Africa) ( ) today opened applications for the 7th edition of the MEST Africa Challenge (MAC 2025), a pan-African pitch competition that equips high-potential startups with funding and hands-on support.

This year's edition is dedicated exclusively to FinTech startups, spotlighting founders who are reimagining how money is moved, managed, and insured across the continent. Applications run 30th July – 26th September 2025, after which 20 semi-finalists and 10 grand-finalists will be selected. The overall winner will secure a US $50,000 equity investment and the opportunity to pilot with strategic partners at scale.

“The MEST Africa Challenge is where Africa's boldest ideas find the opportunity to scale,” said Ashwin Ravichandran, Portfolio Advisor & MAC Lead at MEST Africa.“Our partnership with Absa gives these visionary founders the lift they need-connecting them to the capital, expertise, and networks that turn promising startups into sector-defining businesses and drive inclusive growth across the continent.”

With US $30 million invested in more than 90 startups and 2,000 entrepreneurs to date, MEST is one of Africa's most active early-stage tech investors. The 2025 edition of MAC deepens that impact through a strategic partnership with Absa that aligns the competition with the bank's digital-finance priorities.

"Africa's future will be shaped by bold ideas, local ingenuity, and scalable innovation. At Absa, we recognize the critical role entrepreneurs play in driving inclusive economic growth. This partnership with MEST reflects our commitment to backing those visionaries and shaping the future of financial services. It complements our digital transformation strategy and reflects our purpose of empowering Africa's tomorrow, together, one story at a time,” said Omar Baig, Managing Executive: ARO Retail and Business Banking.

The collaboration between Absa and MEST aims to accelerate innovation by connecting FinTech startups with the resources and expertise needed to scale solutions that drive inclusive growth across Africa.

“Our partnership with MEST is a strategic step toward unlocking innovation that truly matters,” says Muhammad Ali Bhikhan, Managing Executive and Chief Information Officer at Absa Regional Operations.“It will allow us to connect with visionary startups, build a strong talent pipeline, and collaborate on solutions that can drive meaningful digital transformation and long-term impact across the continent, he concludes.”

Who should apply to MAC 2025?

MAC 2025 invites early-stage startups in FinTech and other high-value, value-chain solutions that are already active in at least one of Absa's priority markets - countries including Botswana, Uganda, Mauritius, Seychelles, Kenya, Mozambique, Zambia and Ghana. To qualify, a company must be three years old or younger, show minimum monthly recurring revenue of US $5,000, and have raised no more than US $1 million to date. Each venture should have at least two co-founders, be able to pitch in English, and-while not mandatory-Delaware registration is considered an advantage.

Founders can submit a short online application, including a three-minute video pitch, on from 31st July, 2025. Virtual semi-finals will take place in late October, and the top ten teams will present live in Cape Town at the Grand Finale in late November.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST Africa).

Media Contact (MEST Africa):

Ophesmur Adjei

Marketing and Communications Manager

...

About MEST Africa:

Established in 2008 as the non‐profit arm of Meltwater, the Meltwater Foundation drives job creation and economic growth in Africa through software entrepreneurship. Headquartered in Accra, Ghana, the Foundation's Entrepreneurial Support Organization-MEST-delivers a full-time, in-person intensive tech‐entrepreneurship training to emerging talent from more than 22 African countries and provides early‐stage investment to promising ventures. To extend this impact, the Foundation launched MESTx, a suite of collaborative programs designed and delivered with like‐minded partners to expand digital‐skills training and startup acceleration across the continent. Since its inception, the Meltwater Foundation has trained 2,000+ entrepreneurs and invested in 90+ startups across the continent-fueling innovation, creating jobs, and shaping Africa's next generation of tech entrepreneurs.

Learn more about MEST Africa:

About Absa Group Limited:

Absa Group Limited (Absa Group') is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is one of Africa's largest diversified financial services groups.

Absa Group offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance.

Absa Group owns majority stakes in banks in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania (Absa Bank Tanzania and National Bank of Commerce), Uganda and Zambia and has insurance operations in Kenya and South Africa. Absa also has offices in the People's Republic of China, Namibia, Nigeria and the United States, as well as securities entities in the United Kingdom and the United States, along with technology support colleagues in the Czech Republic.

For further information about Absa Group Limited, visit .

--br- src="" alt="The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST Africa)" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo