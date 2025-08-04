New Sound Proof We're Living In A Giant Void
In fact, it appears we live in a giant cosmic void with roughly 20% lower than the average density of matter.
Not every physicist is convinced that this is the case. But our recent paper analyzing distorted sounds from the early universe, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, strongly backs up the idea.
Cosmology is currently in a crisis known as the Hubble tension: the local universe appears to be expanding about 10% faster than expected. The predicted rate comes from extrapolating observations of the infant universe forward to the present day using the standard model of cosmology, known as Lambda-Cold Dark Matter (ΛCDM).
We can observe the early universe in great detail through the cosmic microwave background (CMB), relic radiation from the early universe, when it was 1,100 times smaller than it is today. Sound waves in the early universe ultimately created areas of low and high densities, or temperatures.
By studying CMB temperature fluctuations on different scales, we can essentially“listen” to the sound of the early universe, which is especially“noisy” at particular scales.
