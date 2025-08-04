403
Family of Turkish-American Activist Criticizes US Senator
(MENAFN) The relatives of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American advocate who was fatally shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, have sharply criticized US Senator Maria Cantwell for voting against two congressional motions that aimed to prevent arms transfers to Israel.
Eygi, a resident of Washington state—Cantwell’s own constituency—was struck in the head by an Israeli soldier on September 6, 2024, while joining a peaceful pro-Palestinian protest.
On Sunday, the family shared via Instagram that they had dispatched a message to Cantwell, voicing dismay over her position.
“We asked her to explain how she reconciled this support with the pursuit of justice for Aysenur, who was her constituent,” the family stated.
In their message, the family denounced Cantwell’s rejection of Senate Joint Resolutions 34 and 41, both initiated by Senator Bernie Sanders, which aimed to block planned arms shipments to Israel, including thousands of automatic assault weapons.
While Senator Patty Murray — another legislator from Washington — endorsed the resolutions, the family remarked that Cantwell’s opposition highlighted a larger inconsistency between her public language on human rights and her actions in Congress.
“A meaningful step, aligning with Washingtonians' call for accountability,” they said in praise of Murray’s stance.
“How do you reconcile your support for the US-funded continuation of Israel's internationally recognized war crimes alongside your duty to seek justice for Aysenur?” the family directly questioned Cantwell in their letter.
They contended that Cantwell’s decisions exposed an “irreconcilable” contradiction — endorsing the very actions that they believe enabled Eygi’s death while resisting legislative measures aimed at holding Israel responsible.
Eygi had been involved in a peaceful demonstration in the Israeli-occupied West Bank when she was killed.
Her death occurred during a period of intensifying Israeli military aggression throughout Palestinian areas.
