Monsoon Rains in Pakistan Claim Many Lives
(MENAFN) At least 299 individuals, including 140 minors, have lost their lives due to rain-related events across Pakistan amid the ongoing monsoon season, as reported by the country's disaster management authority on Sunday.
Since June 26, relentless downpours have sparked flash floods and landslides, injuring more than 700 people, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
Almost 50% of the recorded fatalities occurred in the eastern region of Punjab, with the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province also experiencing significant losses.
Among the 715 wounded, there were 239 children, 204 women, and 272 men, indicating the widespread nature of the impact across all demographics.
The country's meteorological agency has predicted a new wave of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms beginning Monday across Punjab, KP, and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
This has led emergency services to gear up for potential crises.
Monsoon seasons routinely bring destruction to regions across South Asia, including Pakistan.
However, the increasing severity and irregularity of these weather patterns have been worsened by "climate change," making preparedness even more critical.
