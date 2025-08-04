Krissy Barrett Becomes First Woman Australian Federal Police Commissioner

MENAFN - The Conversation) Krissy Barrett has been appointed the first female commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, replacing Reece Kershaw, who is retiring ahead of the end of his term.

As a deputy commissioner since 2024, Barrett has managed the national security portfolio. Her responsibilities have included counter terrorism, special investigations, and foreign interference and espionage.

Announcing her appointment at a news conference in Canberra, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Barrett was renowned for her leadership capability.“I've certainly seen that firsthand in the dealings that I've had with Ms Barrett, as well as the way that she has represented the AFP on matters before the national security committee [of cabinet].”

Kershaw has been commissioner since 2019 and was reappointed in 2024 for two years. Barrett has been appointed for five years.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told the joint news conference that Kershaw“to my surprise” had sought a private meeting with him a couple of weeks ago and had gone through his family situation, saying he intended to retire.“I wasn't expecting the announcement from him.”

Kershaw told the news conference,“I'm coming up to almost 11 years as a commissioner and [...] it takes its toll on the family life. Being a grandfather has changed me dramatically, and I need to be there for my family”.

He said his wife had given up her career to support him“so it is time for me to give back”.

Barrett said she had started with the AFP as a 21-year-old administrative assistant.“I never imagined that one day I would be leading this very fine organisation, which now has a workforce of over 8000 people and is posted in more than 30 countries.” She said the force's remit, experience and capabilities had changed dramaticaly over the years.

Barrett said she would have more to say about her priorities as commissioner in coming weeks.