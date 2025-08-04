Kyrgyzstan Sheds Light On Banking Sector Net Profit For Jun. 2025
Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Bank shows that the total assets of the country's banking sector increased by 24.1 percent since the beginning of 2025, reaching 1.012 trillion soms ($11.5 billion) by the end of July, compared to the same period in 2024 (815.6 billion soms ($9.3 billion)).
The loan portfolio of bank clients also demonstrated strong growth, rising by 22.4 percent from the start of the year. In terms of sectors, loans to the industrial sector increased by 7.9 percent, loans to agriculture by 10.7 percent, loans to trade by 16.6 percent, loans to construction by 7.3 percent, loans to the mortgage sector by 17.5 percent, consumer loans by 37.9 percent, and other types of loans by 25.6 percent.
A total of 21 commercial banks and 304 bank branches were operating in Kyrgyzstan as of June 30, 2025. Five of these commercial banks provided services based on the principles of Islamic banking and financing in both local and foreign currencies.
