Lucknow Schools Closed Today Amid Adverse Weather And Rain Conditions

MENAFN - Live Mint) All government and non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 in Lucknow will remain closed today due to adverse weather and rain conditions, as reported by ANI, citing Lucknow DM Visakh G Iyer.

Heavy rains have lashed across Uttar Pradesh, which is expected to persist for the next 24 to 36 hours with no substantial relief change, PTI reported on Sunday, August 3.

The active monsoon conditions are driven by a favourable synoptic setup. The monsoon trough has moved north of its usual position, passing through Shamli, Shahjahanpur, and Lucknow. Moreover, a cyclonic circulation over the northeastern part of the state, near Bihar is adding to the heavy rainfall. However, the intensity of rain will decrease on August 5, while heavy rainfall is likely expected until August 6.

On Sunday, several areas experienced heavy rainfall, with Siddharthnagar receiving 96 mm, Amethi 70.1 mm, Bareilly 66.6 mm, and Kaushambi 65.5 mm. The state capital, Lucknow, recorded 61.5 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

The rainfall led to a notable decrease in temperatures, with Lucknow's maximum temperature dropping to 28.5 degrees Celsius, which is 4.8 degrees below the usual temperature.

On Monday, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in most areas, while temperatures are expected to remain below average.