NSDL IPO Allotment Status Today: Check Link Intime, BSE Details, GMP & Listing Date

After an overwhelming response from investors, the allotment of shares for the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) IPO will be finalised on Monday (August 4). The public issue, which opened for bidding on July 30 and closed on August 1, was oversubscribed 41.02 times, signalling strong investor confidence in India's largest depository.

Strong Subscription Across Categories

The Rs 800-per-share IPO witnessed heavy demand from institutional and retail investors alike. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the charge with their portion getting subscribed 103.97 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 34.98 times. The retail quota also saw impressive traction with 7.76 times oversubscription.

Retail investors had to apply for a minimum of one lot (18 shares), which required an investment of Rs 13,680. For small non-institutional investors, the entry point was Rs 2,01,600 (252 shares), while large NIIs had to invest at least Rs 10,08,000 (1,260 shares).

All Eyes on Allotment Status

Investors eagerly waiting to know whether they've been allotted shares can check their status on the BSE website or through the IPO registrar MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd (Link Intime).

Here's how you can check:

On the BSE website:



Visit the BSE IPO allotment page

Select 'Equity' and choose 'National Securities Depository Limited'

Enter your application number, PAN, and the captcha Click 'Search' to view your status

On Link Intime:



Visit the Link Intime allotment page

Choose NSDL from the dropdown

Select the relevant identifier (Application No., Demat ID, or PAN)

Enter details and captcha Click 'Submit'

Grey Market Buzz & Listing Outlook

As of August 4 morning, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for NSDL IPO was around Rs 120, indicating a possible listing price of Rs 920-about 15% higher than the issue price. While this suggests healthy listing gains, the GMP has cooled slightly in recent days, hinting at cautious optimism in the grey market.

What Happens Next?

For successful bidders, shares will be credited to their demat accounts by August 5 (Tuesday). Refunds for non-allottees will also be processed around the same time. NSDL is expected to debut on the BSE on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.