Former Milan Captain Baresi Undergoes Lung Surgery, Says Recovery Underway Khaleej Times

Former AC Milan and Italy defender Franco Baresi is recovering well after undergoing surgery to remove a pulmonary nodule, the Serie A club confirmed on Sunday.

The honorary vice president and former captain for Milan underwent a routine medical check which revealed the issue and will undergo oncological recovery therapy with immunotherapy.

"Dear fans, I just want to let you know that it will take me a little time to get back to full strength," Baresi said in a statement.

The 65-year-old Baresi is regarded as an icon at San Siro, having spent his entire 20-year career with the club and captaining the team for 15 seasons before retiring in 1997.

He was part of the Italy squad that won the 1982 World Cup and captained the team to the 1994 final, which ended in a narrow penalty shootout loss to Brazil.