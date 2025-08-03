Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
OIC Condemns Storming Of Al Aqsa Mosque By Israeli Minister, Settlers

OIC Condemns Storming Of Al Aqsa Mosque By Israeli Minister, Settlers


2025-08-03 11:14:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound by extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and settlers on Sunday, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

In a statement, the OIC held the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the consequences of these systematic attacks, which constitute a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world and a serious threat to security and stability in the region.

The OIC urged the international community to assume its responsibilities, take immediate action to halt these grave violations, and ensure the preservation of the historical and legal status quo at Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.

Read Also
  • Gaza genocide: Death toll jumps to 60,839; injured 149,588

MENAFN03082025000063011010ID1109879876

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search