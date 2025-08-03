OIC Condemns Storming Of Al Aqsa Mosque By Israeli Minister, Settlers
Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound by extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and settlers on Sunday, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.
In a statement, the OIC held the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the consequences of these systematic attacks, which constitute a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world and a serious threat to security and stability in the region.
The OIC urged the international community to assume its responsibilities, take immediate action to halt these grave violations, and ensure the preservation of the historical and legal status quo at Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.
