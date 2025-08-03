403
Syrian Media Club, QPC Hold Seminar On Sectarian Rhetoric Among Syrians
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A seminar was held at the Qatar Press Center (QPC) in which a select group of researchers and intellectuals participated. Speakers included Dr Marwan Qabalan, Director of the Political Studies Unit at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, and Dr Mudar al-Dibs, a Syrian writer and researcher. It was moderated by media personality Rula Haidar.
Haidar emphasised that the seminar was held at a critical time following a significant escalation in sectarian rhetoric among Syrians, particularly in the wake of the events in Sweida, which she described as a "breaking point," reflecting the depth of the crises Syrians are experiencing at this sensitive stage.
Dr Qabalan emphasied that sectarian discourse in Syria is not a recent phenomenon, but rather has deep roots in the country's history, albeit to varying degrees.
He pointed out that the former Syrian regime worked to taint national identity with a single ideological colour, which led to a major rift in the relationship between state and society.
He explained that the Syrian military establishment has witnessed major defections since the beginning of the revolution, among the reasons for which were the sense of marginalisation felt by large segments of the population due to their lack of representation in state institutions.
He noted that the alliances that emerged to confront the regime during the revolution were not sectarian, but rather encompassed diverse sectarian factions. This demonstrates that the division in Syria was, at its core, social and class-based rather than sectarian. It was more of a conflict between the countryside and the city, which controlled the regime.
He explained that the absence of social justice and the monopolisation of power and wealth by a particular group led to a state of general discontent, which quickly transformed into a clear sectarian divide after the outbreak of the Syrian revolution, especially with the regime's use of this rhetoric as a means of defense and fragmentation of the revolutionary street.
Dr Qabalan pointed out that one of the most prominent manifestations of the crisis today is the weakness of a unifying national identity, resulting from the absence of a state of justice and law. Citizens feel that the relationship between them and the state is purely administrative, limited to routine transactions and interests.
He explained that the Syrian state, despite everything it has been through, has remained institutionally viable. He noted that basic services, such as electricity, have not been interrupted, indicating that institutions continue to function, even if their effectiveness is weak.
He warned that the absence of the state does not only mean the absence of institutions, but also the absence of a state of citizenship, equality, and equal opportunity, which forces citizens to resort to sub-identities such as sect or tribe in search of protection and belonging.
In this context, he emphasized that the current regime must succeed in its mission, warning against the occurrence of uncontrollable chaos, as has happened before. He called on all segments of the Syrian population to stand behind the new regime and help it achieve stability.
Dr al-Dibs emphasised that sectarian rhetoric cannot arise in a sound political context. Where real politics exist, sectarian and tribal tendencies naturally collapse. He said: "What we are experiencing today is a direct result of the collapse of the nation-state project and the decline of political discourse in favour of identity-based and emotional discourse."
He believed that the moment of sectarian rhetoric's explosion - as evidenced by the events in Sweida - reflects the fragility of Syrian national identity. He warned that transforming every historical or symbolic event into a sectarian occasion is extremely dangerous and weakens any unity.
