403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Six More Die Of Hunger In Gaza Starvation Death Toll Reaches 175
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Six more people died of starvation or malnutrition in Gaza over the past 24 hours, its health ministry said Sunday as Israel said it allowed a delivery of fuel to the enclave, in the throes of a humanitarian disaster after almost two years of war.
The new deaths raised the toll of those dying from what international humanitarian agencies say may be an unfolding famine to 175, including 93 children, since the war began, the ministry said.
Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV said two trucks carrying 107 tons of diesel were set to enter Gaza, months after Israel severely restricted aid access to the enclave before easing it somewhat as starvation began to spread.
COGAT, the Israeli military agency that coordinates aid, said later in the day that four tankers of UN fuel had entered to help in operations of hospitals, bakeries, public kitchens and other essential services.
Gaza's health ministry has said fuel shortages have severely impaired hospital services, forcing doctors to focus on treating only critically ill or injured patients.
Fuel shipments have been rare since March, when Israel restricted the flow of aid into the enclave in what it said was pressure on Hamas to free the remaining hostages.
In response to a rising international uproar, Israel announced steps last week to let more aid reach the population, including pausing fighting for part of the day in some areas, approving air drops and announcing protected routes for aid convoys.
UN agencies say airdrops are insufficient and that Israel must let in far more aid by land and open up access to the territory to prevent starvation among its 2.2 mn people, most of whom are displaced amidst vast swathes of rubble.
Meanwhile, Belgium's air force dropped the first in a series of its aid packages into Gaza Sunday in a joint operation with Jordan.
France on Friday started to air-drop 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid.
Palestinian local health authorities said at least 40 people had been killed by Israeli gunfire and airstrikes across the coastal enclave Sunday. Deaths included persons trying to make their way to aid distribution points in southern and central areas of Gaza, Palestinian medics said.
According to Israeli officials, 50 hostages now remain in Gaza, only 20 of whom are believed to be alive.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he had asked the International Committee of the Red Cross to give humanitarian assistance to the hostages during a conversation with the head of the Swiss-based ICRC's local delegation.
The new deaths raised the toll of those dying from what international humanitarian agencies say may be an unfolding famine to 175, including 93 children, since the war began, the ministry said.
Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV said two trucks carrying 107 tons of diesel were set to enter Gaza, months after Israel severely restricted aid access to the enclave before easing it somewhat as starvation began to spread.
COGAT, the Israeli military agency that coordinates aid, said later in the day that four tankers of UN fuel had entered to help in operations of hospitals, bakeries, public kitchens and other essential services.
Gaza's health ministry has said fuel shortages have severely impaired hospital services, forcing doctors to focus on treating only critically ill or injured patients.
Fuel shipments have been rare since March, when Israel restricted the flow of aid into the enclave in what it said was pressure on Hamas to free the remaining hostages.
In response to a rising international uproar, Israel announced steps last week to let more aid reach the population, including pausing fighting for part of the day in some areas, approving air drops and announcing protected routes for aid convoys.
UN agencies say airdrops are insufficient and that Israel must let in far more aid by land and open up access to the territory to prevent starvation among its 2.2 mn people, most of whom are displaced amidst vast swathes of rubble.
Meanwhile, Belgium's air force dropped the first in a series of its aid packages into Gaza Sunday in a joint operation with Jordan.
France on Friday started to air-drop 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid.
Palestinian local health authorities said at least 40 people had been killed by Israeli gunfire and airstrikes across the coastal enclave Sunday. Deaths included persons trying to make their way to aid distribution points in southern and central areas of Gaza, Palestinian medics said.
According to Israeli officials, 50 hostages now remain in Gaza, only 20 of whom are believed to be alive.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he had asked the International Committee of the Red Cross to give humanitarian assistance to the hostages during a conversation with the head of the Swiss-based ICRC's local delegation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment