Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Clients Of Burson Receive 22 Asia-Pacific SABRE Nominations

Clients Of Burson Receive 22 Asia-Pacific SABRE Nominations


2025-08-03 10:07:54
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE-Clients of Burson, including its subsidiary GCI Health and operations across multiple markets, have received 22 nominations for the 2025 Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards, more than any other agency.

Burson and its clients finished ahead of We Communications (including its Indian Avian We subsidiary) with 17 finalists in this year's competition; Ruder Finn, including its Era and RH Thunder operations (16); Edelman and The Hoffman Agency (15 each); Weber Shandiwick (14); and Ogilvy (11).

Other firms with multiple nominations for their client work include Finn Partners and its SPAG and Rice subsidiaries, First Partners of India, and MSL (nine finalists each); Golin and Kaizzen (eight each): Value 360 Communications (seven); Adfactors (six); and Sling & Stone and Vero (five each).

A complete list of finalists in the Gold and Diamond categories can be found here . A list of honorees in our Innovation (In2) SABRE categories will be published later in the week.

“This year we received more entries from more different agencies than we have seen since before the pandemic,” says Paul Holmes, founder of PRovoke Media and chair of the SABRE jury.“That's evidence that the PR business in Asia and Australia has bounced back in good shape.

“But more important than quantity is quality and this year we saw some exceptional work from markets of every size, with big bold creative ideas and proof of business and societal impact. All of our finalists were subject to rigorous judging by our illustrious jury and were worthy of recognition.”

The winners will be announced at our Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards dinner, which will take place at the Westin Singapore on September 9 (along with our Asia-Pacific PRovoke Summit). Tickets for both events can be purchased here .

MENAFN03082025000219011063ID1109879620

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search