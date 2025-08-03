Hubject Partners With SK Signet To Expand Plug&Charge Technology Globally

SK Signet joins forces with Hubject to deliver global Plug&Charge integration, boosting EV charging reliability and seamless user experience.

- Christian Hahn, Hubject CEOBERLIN, GERMANY, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hubject , the global leader in eMobility interoperability, has partnered with SK Signet , a global EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) manufacturer, to integrate advanced Plug&Charge technology across SK Signet's DC charger portfolio. This partnership makes SK Signet the first official EVSE Check Partner in Korea, positioning them to deliver enhanced charging reliability through Hubject's proven Plug&Charge implementation expertise.Strengthening Global Hardware PartnershipsThis partnership leverages Hubject's extensive experience in Plug&Charge technology to help SK Signet enhance their existing product portfolio and stand out among global hardware OEMs. As a global manufacturer delivering charging networks worldwide, SK Signet will integrate Hubject's solutions across their complete range of DC chargers, with deployment expected by September 2025.SK Signet's designation as an EVSE Check Partner - entities conducting EVSE testing, inspection, and certification - combined with Hubject's interoperability platform, creates a foundation for delivering more reliable charging hardware with seamless Plug&Charge implementation.Through Hubject's global eRoaming network, SK Signet customers worldwide will gain access to over 1,250 affiliated charge point operators, while Hubject network users will be able to charge seamlessly at SK Signet stations globally without separate registration or authentication processes.Enhanced Charging ReliabilityPlug&Charge technology eliminates the complexity of apps and cards by allowing drivers to simply connect their vehicle for automatic charging and payment. Built on international ISO 15118-2 standards, the technology delivers the secure, seamless charging experiences that EV drivers deserve.Working with Hubject as a global service provider brings SK Signet access to extensive Plug&Charge expertise, enabling them to provide improved charging hardware with enhanced reliability. As SK Signet connects their customers through standard OCPP protocols, Hubject's proven interoperability ensures seamless integration across diverse charging environments."Plug&Charge technology is a core technology that enhances security and compatibility between chargers and vehicles," said Michael Jongwoo Kim, CEO of SK Signet. "Through this cooperation, we will further strengthen our competitiveness in the global market and provide users with a safer and more convenient charging experience.""This partnership represents what our industry needs to accelerate global EV adoption," said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject. "SK Signet brings strong technical capabilities and global market presence, while we deliver proven Plug&Charge expertise. Together, we're enhancing charging reliability worldwide."About Hubject Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure. Hubject operates the world's largest cross-provider charging network, connecting over 1,000,000 charging points and more than 2,750 B2B partners across 70+ countries. Hubject is also a leader in Plug&Charge technology, using ISO 15118-2 and -20 standards to deliver secure, seamless EV charging experiences.About SK SignetSK Signet is a global leader in the development of advanced charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company is majority-owned by SK Inc., the strategic investment arm of South Korea's SK Group. SK Signet's products include ultra-fast DC chargers that are used by leading automakers and charging operators worldwide.

Stuart Barnes

Hubject

+49 30 5870889113

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.