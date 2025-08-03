Iran's Cross-Border Imports From Georgia Plunge In Early 2025

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4.​ Iran's imports from Georgia have sharply decreased during the three months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through June 21, 2025), falling by 58 percent in value and 67 percent in weight compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through June 20, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Customs Administration indicates that the imports, which totaled around $18.3 million and 5,440 tons, mainly consisted of agricultural products, wood, various equipment, and spare parts.

In comparison, during the same period last year, imports from Georgia amounted to around 16,500 tons, with a value of about $43.5 million.

Trade turnover between the two countries during this period stood at $63.1 million and around 114,000 tons, marking a decline of 36.2 percent in value and 22.7 percent in weight compared to the previous year.

On a broader scale, Iran's non-oil imports reached approximately $13 billion and 9 million tons during this period, registering decreases of 11.7 percent in value and 4.35 percent in weight compared to last year.

Iran prioritizes the import of essential goods needed by the country and maintains certain restrictions on the import of domestically produced products to support local industries.

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

