Iran's Cross-Border Imports From Georgia Plunge In Early 2025
Data obtained by Trend from the country's Customs Administration indicates that the imports, which totaled around $18.3 million and 5,440 tons, mainly consisted of agricultural products, wood, various equipment, and spare parts.
In comparison, during the same period last year, imports from Georgia amounted to around 16,500 tons, with a value of about $43.5 million.
Trade turnover between the two countries during this period stood at $63.1 million and around 114,000 tons, marking a decline of 36.2 percent in value and 22.7 percent in weight compared to the previous year.
On a broader scale, Iran's non-oil imports reached approximately $13 billion and 9 million tons during this period, registering decreases of 11.7 percent in value and 4.35 percent in weight compared to last year.
Iran prioritizes the import of essential goods needed by the country and maintains certain restrictions on the import of domestically produced products to support local industries.
----
Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Xdata Group Launches Comcora: A Customizable White-Label Baas Solution For Banks And Fintechs
CommentsNo comment