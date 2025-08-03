Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan, Iran Reaffirm Commitment To Broaden Bilateral Cooperation


2025-08-03 07:05:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Iran on Sunday have reaffirmed their commitment to further broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse fields during a meeting between visiting Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian with his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari at the President House here in Islamabad.
According to a press release by President House, both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral ties in wide-ranging and mutually beneficial areas.
President Zardari said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy fraternal relations which are based on shared religion, culture and mutual respect.
The two leaders exchanged views on major regional and international developments and stressed the need for coordinated diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of conflicts and to promote peace, security, and stability in the region.
President Zardari appreciated Iran's principled positions on regional issues and acknowledged Tehran's consistent support for regional cooperation.
He expressed gratitude for Iran's solidarity during critical moments and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to working closely with Iran for a peaceful and prosperous future.
President Zardari strongly condemned the unprovoked Israeli aggression against Iran and lauded the bravery and unity of the Iranian nation during the recent 12-day war.
He expressed hope that President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian's visit would further solidify the brotherly relations between the two countries.
President Pezeshkian thanked the leadership and people of Pakistan for their support during the 12-day war and appreciated Pakistan's constructive role in advocating de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of disputes, the release added. (end)
