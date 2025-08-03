Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren On Life Support In Delhi After Head Injury

New Delhi: A team of senior specialist doctors are currently monitoring Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who has been on life support after he was airlifted to Delhi Apollo Hospital due to serious injuries after falling in his bathroom, stated a release. He was initially admitted to the Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur. "He is currently in a critical condition and on life support. A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists is closely monitoring his condition and providing intensive medical care," the hospital said in a statement, which was shared by the JMM. Jharkhand Health and Family Welfare Minister Irfan Ansari shared that Education Minister Ramdas Soren suffered a brain injury and a blood clot after slipping in the bathroom.

Expressing concern in a post on X, he wrote,“A team of doctors, led by Dr. Sudhir Tyagi, is continuously monitoring his health. Both of his sons, Robin Soren and Rupesh Soren, are present at Apollo Hospital, praying for his speedy recovery. After meeting the three sons of our elder brother, Minister Ramdas Soren ji, I encouraged them to stay strong and assured them that the respected Rahul Gandhi, CM Hemant Soren, and the entire people of Jharkhand stand with them. In this hour of grief, I am with his three sons, constantly giving them courage. I am also praying to Allah that he recovers soon and returns to his work."

हमारे कम से कदम मिलाकर चलने वाले बड़े भाई मंत्री आदरणीय श्री रामदास सोरेन जी की हालत अभी भी गंभीर बनी हुई है, उनका इलाज दिल्ली के अपोलो अस्पताल मे चल रहा है । डॉक्टर सुधीर त्यागी की अगुवाई में चिकित्सकों की टीम उनके स्वास्थ्य पर लगातार नजर रखे हुए है। उनके दोनों पुत्र रोबिन... twitter/2yRphhDXB1

- Dr. Irfan Ansari (@IrfanAnsariMLA) August 3, 2025

A video shared on X by the JMM shows Ramdas Soren on a hospital bed with ventilator support, while Hemant Soren stands beside him. In his post on Saturday, Hemant Soren wrote,“Ramdas Da has always been a steadfast warrior of the Jharkhand movement, facing every challenge with resilience. I believe he will overcome this one as well. May Marang Buru give him the strength and courage he needs. Today, I spoke with the doctors at Apollo Hospital in Delhi to get an update on his condition.”

दिल्ली के अपोलो अस्पताल में मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन जी ने शिक्षा मंत्री रामदास सोरेन जी के स्वास्थ्य के बारे में जानकारी ली और उनके जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना की।@HemantSorenJMM @JMMKalpanaSoren twitter/J5F2i3J1Nd

- Saddam Hussain (@saddam_jmm) August 2, 2025

(With ANI inputs)