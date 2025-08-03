Prince Harry Slams 'Defamatory' Claims Of Fight With Prince Andrew Over Meghan Markle

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prince Harry has strongly denied claims that he physically attacked his uncle, Prince Andrew, during a heated confrontation over alleged comments made about Meghan Markle more than a decade ago.

“I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry,” a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told The New York Post.

The representative as per the report described the allegations as“gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks.”

Explosive claims in upcoming book

The denial comes in response to claims made in royal author Andrew Lownie's upcoming book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, obtained by the Daily Mail.

According to the book, Prince Harry allegedly punched Prince Andrew during a“heated argument” after the latter reportedly referred to Meghan Markle as an“opportunist” behind Harry's back.

Lownie's book claims the confrontation left Andrew with a“bloody nose” after“punches were thrown.”

Timeline and context

The alleged incident is said to have occurred more than a decade ago, well before Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding. At that time, Meghan Markle was still an actress best known for her role in the television series Suits.

A continued royal rift

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been estranged from the royal family for more than five years, following their decision to step back from royal duties and move to Montecito, California. They now live there with their two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4 .

The couple's strained relationship with the monarchy has remained the subject of ongoing public and media interest, with frequent scrutiny of their interactions-or lack thereof-with other members of the royal family.

| Expert claims Harry, Meghan's royal talks had hidden motive amid PR shake-up