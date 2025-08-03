3 Injured In Cosmetic Material Factory Explosion In Southern City Of Yeongcheon
Firefighters received a report shortly before 1 p.m. that a chemical factory producing materials for cosmetics had exploded and caused a fire at an industrial complex in Yeongcheon, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The incident left one employee seriously injured and two others with relatively minor injuries, according to police. One employee was reported missing.
Fire authorities said the factory is surrounded by multiple structures, including dormitories, and that the fire was spreading.
A fire response alert, requiring all personnel from the local fire station, was issued, but firefighters had difficulty entering the factory due to intense flames and toxic smoke. Firefighting helicopters were leading efforts to extinguish the blaze.
The factory produces chemicals, including hydrogen peroxide, used in cosmetics. Following the explosion, a convenience store about 300 meters away had its windows shattered, while residents in nearby apartments reported feeling shaking.
Fire authorities were investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the extent of the damage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment