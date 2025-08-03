Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Five Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region

Five Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region


2025-08-03 03:10:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces used aircraft, artillery, and drones to target populated areas.

"Three people were wounded in the regional center and two more in the town of Bilozerka. The victims sustained injuries of varying severity," the statement said.

Read also: Man killed in air strike on Kherson

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for war crimes.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

MENAFN03082025000193011044ID1109879238

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search