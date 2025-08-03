Five Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region
Russian forces used aircraft, artillery, and drones to target populated areas.
"Three people were wounded in the regional center and two more in the town of Bilozerka. The victims sustained injuries of varying severity," the statement said.Read also: Man killed in air strike on Kherson
A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for war crimes.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment