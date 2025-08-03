Five Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces used aircraft, artillery, and drones to target populated areas.

"Three people were wounded in the regional center and two more in the town of Bilozerka. The victims sustained injuries of varying severity," the statement said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for war crimes.

