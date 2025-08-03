Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Death Toll From Russian Strike On Kramatorsk Rises To Five

Death Toll From Russian Strike On Kramatorsk Rises To Five


2025-08-03 03:10:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of victims of the shelling of a high-rise building in Kramatorsk on July 31 has increased to five,” the statement said.

Earlier reports confirmed four dead and ten injured after Russian troops targeted a five-story residential building in city.

Read also: Ten more civilians evacuated from Kostiantynivka community in Donetsk region

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked central Kramatorsk on July 31, causing widespread destruction and civilian casualties. The strike destroyed the building, damaged at least 30 houses, and left 13 vehicles wrecked.

Photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN03082025000193011044ID1109879236

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search