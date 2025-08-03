Death Toll From Russian Strike On Kramatorsk Rises To Five

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of victims of the shelling of a high-rise building in Kramatorsk on July 31 has increased to five,” the statement said.

Earlier reports confirmed four dead and ten injured after Russian troops targeted a five-story residential building in city.

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked central Kramatorsk on July 31, causing widespread destruction and civilian casualties. The strike destroyed the building, damaged at least 30 houses, and left 13 vehicles wrecked.

Photo: State Emergency Service