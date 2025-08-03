Death Toll From Russian Strike On Kramatorsk Rises To Five
“The number of victims of the shelling of a high-rise building in Kramatorsk on July 31 has increased to five,” the statement said.
Earlier reports confirmed four dead and ten injured after Russian troops targeted a five-story residential building in city.Read also: Ten more civilians evacuated from Kostiantynivka community in Donetsk region
As previously reported, Russian forces attacked central Kramatorsk on July 31, causing widespread destruction and civilian casualties. The strike destroyed the building, damaged at least 30 houses, and left 13 vehicles wrecked.
Photo: State Emergency Service
