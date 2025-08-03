Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Pays Working Visit To Turkmenistan (PHOTO)
The Speaker of the Milli Majlis was welcomed at Turkmenbashi International Airport by Chairwoman of the Committee on Education, Science, Culture and Youth Policy of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Bayramgozel Muradova, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov and other officials.
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is going to chair the first session of the Inter-Parliamentary Forum in the town of Avaza of Turkmenistan. Also, during the visit, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis is to deliver a speech at the forum and hold a number of meetings.
