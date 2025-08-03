Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Pays Working Visit To Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Pays Working Visit To Turkmenistan (PHOTO)


2025-08-03 03:10:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. A delegation of the Azerbaijani parliament led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova have arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit on 3 August to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Forum held within the framework of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Trend reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis was welcomed at Turkmenbashi International Airport by Chairwoman of the Committee on Education, Science, Culture and Youth Policy of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Bayramgozel Muradova, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov and other officials.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is going to chair the first session of the Inter-Parliamentary Forum in the town of Avaza of Turkmenistan. Also, during the visit, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis is to deliver a speech at the forum and hold a number of meetings.





MENAFN03082025000187011040ID1109879232

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search