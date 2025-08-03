Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Pays Working Visit To Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation of the Azerbaijani parliament led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova have arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit on 3 August to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Forum held within the framework of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Trend reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis was welcomed at Turkmenbashi International Airport by Chairwoman of the Committee on Education, Science, Culture and Youth Policy of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Bayramgozel Muradova, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov and other officials.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is going to chair the first session of the Inter-Parliamentary Forum in the town of Avaza of Turkmenistan. Also, during the visit, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis is to deliver a speech at the forum and hold a number of meetings.