Amman Stock Exchange: Listed Companies Report 9.4% Rise In Net Profits For H1 2025

Amman, August 3 (Petra) A total of 94 percent of companies listed on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) submitted their reviewed interim financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2025, within the regulatory deadline, the exchange's CEO Mazen Wathaifi said on Sunday.Speaking in a statement, Wathaifi said 161 companies are currently listed on the ASE, and those that met the disclosure deadline did so through the electronic disclosure system (XBRL), highlighting their commitment to transparency and compliance with regulations.Under ASE listing rules, companies are required to submit their reviewed financial statements within set timeframes. These disclosures have been published on the ASE website under circulars and semiannual reports.According to Wathaifi, listed public shareholding companies that submitted their financial data posted a combined after-tax profit of JD1.06 billion in the first half of 2025, up from JD968.3 million in H1 2024, marking a 9.4 percent increase. Pre-tax profits also rose to JD1.519 billion from JD1.419 billion, a 7 percent increase.By sector, after-tax profits for the financial sector climbed by 12.5 percent, services by 5.3 percent, and industry by 4.6 percent.Wathaifi said the improved performance, despite prevailing economic and geopolitical challenges, reflects the strength and resilience of Jordan's economy. He attributed the results to a stable investment environment, progress in implementing the Economic Modernization Vision, and positive macroeconomic indicators, including a 2.7 percent GDP growth in Q1 2025.The ASE General Index (ASEGI) gained 17.1 percent, while the ASE20 Index of top-tier companies rose 17.6 percent. The Total Return Index increased by 26.6 percent. Market capitalization grew by JD4.6 billion or 26.3 percent, and the average daily trading volume over the past three months reached JD10.5 million, up from JD5.1 million a year earlier.