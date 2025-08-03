403
Turkiye Detains 393 Irregular Migrants In Nationwide Security Operations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Sunday that security forces arrested 393 migrants during operations across 36 provinces amid rising attempts of migration to Europe via land and sea.
In a post on social media platform X, Yerlikaya said the week-long operations also led to the detention of 102 migrant smugglers, with 22 of them remanded in custody.
The arrests focused on southern and southeastern provinces, he added, noting that Turkiye continues its efforts to manage migration, including legal migration, irregular crossings, international protection, voluntary returns, and border security.
Turkiye's land borders with Greece and Bulgaria, as well as its coastal areas, have seen increased migrant activity, with security forces deploying various measures to prevent illegal crossings. (end)
