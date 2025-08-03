Water Release From Narmada Dam Reduced Amid Lesser Rain, Inflow

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Aug 3 (IANS) As the intensity of rainfall reduced across upstream regions, including Gujarat, the inflow of water into the Narmada dam has seen a significant drop. In response, authorities have decided to close five gates of the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

The release of water from the dam was officially reduced today -- August 3 -- with the dam's water level currently recorded at 132.20 meters. The inflow from upstream now stands at 1,03,709 cusecs.

Earlier, due to heavy rainfall and rising inflow, several gates were opened to manage water levels. But with conditions easing, five gates have been shut, and the remaining 10 are now open by just 1.75 meters.

The live water storage in the dam is currently at 7421.30 million cubic meters (MCM). Earlier in the day, the dam was releasing close to 4 lakh cusecs of water.

That figure has since been reduced significantly. At present, 1,00,000 cusecs are being released through the gates, and an additional 45,000 cusecs via the Right Bank Power House (RBPH), totaling 1,64,000 cusecs. Hydropower generation remains active, with six turbines at RBPH and four at the Canal Head Power House (CHPH) in operation.

Meanwhile, water levels along the Narmada riverbank have begun to recede, bringing relief to residents in low-lying areas of Bharuch, Vadodara, and Narmada districts. Gujarat has witnessed a robust monsoon season so far, with total rainfall recorded at 473.8 mm as of August 3, 2025-19% above the seasonal average of 397.7 mm. The monsoon began on a strong note in mid-June and progressed rapidly, with heavy rainfall across various regions.

By the end of June, the state had already received nearly 33% of its annual average rainfall, making it Gujarat's wettest June since 2015. In July, the momentum continued, and by mid-July the state had crossed 51% of its average seasonal rainfall. By July 29, this number had reached 61%, with Gujarat ranking fourth nationally in surplus rainfall.

Several districts in Central and South Gujarat-such as Anand (619.8 mm, +43 per cent), Banaskantha (536.3 mm, +63 per cent), Chhota Udepur (670.8 mm, +33 per cent), and Valsad (1461.9 mm, +15 per cent)-have received significantly above-normal rainfall. Even Kutch, often drought-prone, has seen 288.4 mm of rain, which is 35 per cent above average.

Meanwhile, a few regions such as Amreli (290.8 mm, -16 per cent), Junagadh (534.7 mm, -5 per cent), and Vadodara (437.9 mm, -8 per cent) remain slightly below their expected seasonal marks.

The heavy and widespread showers have helped fill reservoirs across the state, with 28 dams reported to be filled to capacity and overall dam storage standing at approximately 61 per cent of total capacity.