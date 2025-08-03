DPL 2025: Run-Fest Continues As New Delhi Tigers Beat Outer Delhi Warriors In High-Scoring Thriller
Put in to bat first, New Delhi Tigers posted a massive target of 222/7 in 20 overs and then came back to restrict Outer Delhi Warriors to 182/4 for a 40-run victory.
New Delhi Tigers overcame an early setback when opener Dhruv Kaushik departed for 5 off 6. However, Shivam Gupta and skipper Himmat Singh rose to the occasion, stitching together a brilliant 164-run stand for the second wicket.
Shivam Gupta dazzled with a fluent 89 off 53 balls, featuring 8 fours and 4 sixes, while Himmat Singh played the perfect anchor, scoring 69 off 39 deliveries. Although the Tigers lost a few quick wickets in the middle overs, a late cameo by Keshav Dalal (19 off 9) gave the innings a final push, helping them post a formidable 222/7 in 20 overs.
Despite the Tigers' strong batting, the standout bowling performance came from Anshuman Hooda, who turned heads with a superb five-wicket haul.
Chasing 223, Outer Delhi Warriors got off to a blazing start, thanks to openers Priyansh Arya (26 off 15) and Sanat Sangwan (48 off 42), who added 69 runs in just 5.4 overs. However, a flurry of wickets in the middle overs pegged them back.
Shreshth Yadav (37 not out off 33) tried to steady the innings and keep the chase alive, receiving some resistance from Dhruv Singh (38 not out off 16), but the mounting required rate proved to be a tall order.
In the end, despite flashes of brilliance, the Warriors fell short as the New Delhi Tigers held their nerves to clinch a win by 40 runs in what was another entertaining fixture in the second edition of the Delhi Premier League 2025.
Brief scores:
New Delhi Tigers 222/7 in 20 overs (Shivam Gupta 89, Himmat Singh 69, Anshuman Hooda 5-51) lost to Outer Delhi Warriors182/4 in 20 (Sanat Sangwan 48, Dhruv Singh 38 not, Aatrey Tripathi 2-15) by 40 runs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment