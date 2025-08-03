UAE Offers Condolences To Vietnam As Death Toll From Severe Flooding Rises To 10

The UAE has offered its condolences to Vietnam for the severe flooding that hit the northern part of the Asian country, as the death toll rose to 10.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has wished all people injured due to the floods a speedy recovery.

Heavy rain led to flooding in recent days in the provinces of Son La, Phu Tho, Tuyen Quang and especially Dien Bien, isolating several communities.

The agriculture ministry confirmed 10 people were killed and seven others injured in Dien Bien province's Tia Dinh and Xa Dung communes.

State media quoted local authorities as saying rain was heavy from Thursday to Saturday, triggering flash floods.

On Saturday, local authorities deployed helicopters to access isolated communities and deliver basic necessities.

Residents were relocated to safe areas while electricity and telecommunication services were mostly restored by Sunday evening.

Late July, similar flash floods claimed five lives in Son La province, inundating crops and washing away poultry and cattle.

Vietnam is now in its tropical storm season, which often causes deadly floods and landslides.

Scientists say human-driven climate change is causing more intense weather patterns that can make destructive floods more likely.

In September 2024, Typhoon Yagi devastated northern Vietnam, killing 345 people and causing an estimated economic loss of $3.3 billion.

(With inputs from AFP)