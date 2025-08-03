Dubai: Over 1,270 EV Charging Points Serve More Than 40,600 Cars

There are over 1,270 electric vehicle (EV) charging points in Dubai that cater to more than 40,600 EVs across the emirate at the end of the first half of 2025, according to Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa).

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, said they encourage private sector investment in Dubai's green mobility infrastructure through the launch of a comprehensive licensing system for the development and operation of EV charging infrastructure across the emirate.

Recommended For You

“This is especially relevant as the number of EVs in Dubai reached over 40,600 by the end of the first half of 2025. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050,” said Al Tayer.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to Dewa's latest figures released on Sunday, Dubai now has a network of over 1,270 EV charging points. This includes charging points provided by Dewa in collaboration with its partners from both the public and private sectors .

Dewa's EV Green Charger network includes ultra-fast, fast, public and wall-box chargers. To further expand this infrastructure, it signed an agreement with Parkin to install charging stations in prime locations managed by Parkin, enhancing the user experience.

In March 2025, the utility services provider had around 740 charging points across Dubai. It aims to expand this network to 1,000 charging stations by the end of this year. Launched in 2014, Dewa's EV Green Charger initiative aims to provide a pioneering infrastructure for EV charging stations, supporting the growing adoption of electric vehicles across Dubai.

The UAE aims to increase the share of electric and hybrid vehicles to 50 per cent of all cars on UAE roads by 2050.