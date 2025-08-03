Transformative Innovation In Fibroid Treatment In The UAE

For many women, uterine fibroids are an invisible burden - often endured, yet life-disrupting. From heavy menstrual bleeding to persistent pelvic pain and infertility, these benign tumors can affect every aspect of a woman's life. But now, a modern medical advancement is offering renewed hope and healing.

At the forefront of this change is Dr. Usha Kiran Talakere, a leading consultant gynecologist and advanced minimal access surgeon at Prime Hospital, Dubai. With decades of experience and a reputation for compassionate care, Dr. Usha is now offering microwave ablation of fibroids - a cutting-edge, uterus-sparing treatment designed to dramatically reduce symptoms with minimal downtime.

“Women no longer have to choose between enduring symptoms or undergoing major surgery,” says Dr. Usha.“This treatment allows us to target the fibroids precisely, protect fertility, and get patients back to their lives quickly.”

A safe, effective alternative to surgery

Microwave ablation involves the use of image-guided technology to deliver focused microwave energy directly into the fibroid. The procedure, which typically takes under an hour, results in shrinkage of the fibroid tissue over a period of 3 to 6 months while preserving the uterus.

It is performed under either spinal or general anesthesia and most patients return home the next day - with full recovery expected within 72 hours.

Key advantages include no large incisions or visible scarring of uterus, no bleeding, minimal pain and reduced risk of complications, preservation of fertility for women planning pregnancies and a rapid return to normal routines

A personalised approach

Dr. Usha Kiran emphasizes that microwave ablation is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Each patient undergoes a thorough evaluation to ensure the treatment aligns with the type, size, and location of the fibroids, as well as personal reproductive goals.

“My role as a clinician is to guide women through all the options available, and microwave ablation has quickly become one of the most impactful tools in our care arsenal,” she adds.

A step forward for women's health in the UAE

With Dubai establishing itself as a center of medical excellence, the availability of microwave ablation at Prime Hospital marks another milestone in patient-centric care. Women who once postponed treatment due to fear of surgery or fertility loss now have a clinically proven option that puts their well-being first.