Dubai Dominance On Display As Curtain Comes Down On Glorious Goodwood Khaleej Times

Glorious Goodwood, an annual spectacle of world-class racing in Sussex, England, lived up to its name as Dubai-owned horses once again made a significant impact at the prestigious festival, which was established two centuries ago in 1802.

After Dubai Treasure struck for Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor on the opening day with a hard-fought victory in the EBF Fillies' Handicap under two-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy, it was a Dubai-flavoured final day's racing with three more winners flying the flag for the emirate in front of a stellar crowd.

Recommended For You

One of the most significant victories came in the Group 3 Coral Glorious Stakes, where Al Aasy, running in the iconic blue and white silks of Shadwell Estate, stormed home under Jim Crowley for trainer William Haggas.

The win was a poignant reminder of the lasting legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, former Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, who acquired Shadwell in 1981 and transformed it into one of the world's most successful and respected racing operations.

Later in the day, Crowley and Shadwell doubled their delight with Mudbir, who delivered a smart win in the Whispering Angel Handicap, proving the depth of talent in the Newmarket-based operation's current string, owned and managed by Sheikha Hissa bint Hamdan Al Maktoum since 2021 following the passing of her father Sheikh Hamdan.

Adding to the Dubai treble was Waardah, a rising filly who made her mark in the Group 2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes over a mile and six furlongs.

Owned by Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, and trained by Owen Burrows in Lambourn, Berkshire, the 'Valley of the Racehorse', Waardah showed class and stamina in equal measure, to give Dubai connections their third winner of the day.

These victories showcased Dubai's strong influence and continued investment in top-tier horse racing, while also honouring the passion of the late Sheikh Hamdan and the Maktoum family's enduring dedication to the global racing world.

Over the next three weeks, Ireland takes centre stage with a packed calendar of Group and Premier races at Galway, Naas, Leopardstown, Cork, and the Curragh, including standout events like the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes and the Irish St. Leger Trial.

But all eyes will soon turn back to England when the stage is set for one of the most prestigious meetings of the summer - York's historic Ebor Festival, which kicks off on August 20. The five-day meeting features headline races like the Juddmonte International (G1), Yorkshire Oaks (G1), Nunthorpe Stakes (G1) and the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (G2).