'Saiyaara' Star Aneet Padda's Old Linkedin Page Wins The Internet

As Saiyaara continues its box office run and the buzz refuses to die down, one of its biggest revelations has turned out to be debutante Aneet Padda. While her co-star Ahaan Panday entered the spotlight with a famous last name, Aneet has carved her own path into the limelight - one that now has fans digging into her surprisingly relatable roots.

Over the weekend, Aneet's official LinkedIn page began making the rounds on the internet, with fans pleasantly surprised by what they found. Described as a Political Science student and actor, her profile traces back to her college days at Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University. It also lists a past internship with Vistara Airlines and highlights her interests in political science, human resources, and performing arts. In her lengthy bio, Aneet speaks of the intersections between acting and political thought, showing off a grounded, thoughtful personality far from the airbrushed glamour often associated with the film industry.

"Today, the relevance of political science as a means to enhance political awareness to drive further change cannot be overstated. My aspiration is to unite the realms of art and politics, recognising the potential synergy between these apparently distinct spheres, since it could have the power to bring about subtle yet significant changes," she wrote in her bio, which, from what it looks like, hasn't been updated in years.

"My ardour for acting goes hand in hand with my thirst for learning and my dedication to fostering meaningful dialogues. In harmony with these convictions, I'm deeply interested in contributing to the Human Resources domain, with a specific focus on HR recruitment. The diverse array of individuals encountered in the film industry, from the inspirational to those who challenge one's mettle, has equipped me with invaluable interpersonal skills."

Rather than trolling the young actor, social media users have responded with rare admiration. A screengrab of her profile posted on Reddit was captioned“Beauty with brain,” and the comments section quickly filled with praise.

Aneet was born and raised in a middle-class household in Punjab. After moving to Delhi for college, she began acting in 2022 with a small role in Salaam Venky. Her breakthrough came in the 2024 Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry, but Saiyaara - her first big-screen lead - has now firmly planted her on the map.