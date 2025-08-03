Did Prince Harry And Prince Andrew Fight Over Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry has firmly denied explosive allegations in a new royal biography that claim he once got into a physical altercation with his uncle, Prince Andrew, over behind-the-scenes comments made about Meghan Markle.

The claims appear in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, a new book by author Andrew Lownie. An excerpt published in the Daily Mail alleges that a heated argument took place in 2013 during a family gathering, escalating to the point where“punches were thrown,” leaving Prince Andrew with a bloody nose. The book further claims that Andrew privately referred to Meghan as an“opportunist” and suggested her relationship with Harry wouldn't last.

Recommended For You

A spokesperson for Prince Harry responded to People saying,“I can confirm neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

The denial adds to growing tensions that have dominated headlines since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California. Now settled in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the couple is known for their focus toward philanthropic work and media projects.

Meanwhile, the book paints a broader picture of internal discord within the royal family, alleging long-simmering tensions between Andrew and his nephews, including Prince William. It suggests that William has worked quietly to remove Andrew from the Royal Lodge estate in Windsor and reportedly harbors strong feelings against both Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, according to a report in People.

Though the royal household continues to maintain public silence, Prince Harry has repeatedly expressed his hope for reconciliation. In a May interview with the BBC, he said,“I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore.”