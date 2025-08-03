403
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast 03/08: Dynamic Outlooks (Chart)
- Highs of nearly 1.17700 were seen early on Monday the 28th of July, lows around the 1.13925 ratio were flirted with this past Friday, and then a buying spurt took the EUR/US near 1.15872 going into this weekend. The U.S Federal Reserve as expected on Wednesday dampened hopes of an interest rate cut in September, and tariff talk from the White House may have caused some risk appetite fatigue, but then on Friday U.S jobs numbers shifted outlooks once again. The EUR/USD has produced rather volatile results the past handful of months, but from a mid-term perspective remains within a higher ground technically depending on perspectives. The weaker than expected U.S Non-Farm Employment Change data published on Friday showed weaker than expected hiring. This quickly equated into a weaker USD based on the assumption the Federal Reserve will have to now consider an interest rate cut in September, and back off their overly cautious mantra led by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell which has been preaching uncertainty.
- Intermittent reversals higher were met by stronger selling than many day traders anticipated. The notion that U.S economic data is weaker than expected will be debated by various sources who may have political bias. Day traders speculating on daily gyrations in the EUR/USD need to remain calm. This coming week will be light on big U.S economic data, which means behavioral sentiment will rule Forex depending on how the winds are blowing.
