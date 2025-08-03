Swiss Minister: Bern To Rework Its 'Offer' After US Tariff Blow

Italiano it Parmelin, Svizzera verso“un'offerta” agli Stati Uniti Original Read more: Parmelin, Svizzera verso“un'offerta” agli Stati Unit

MENAFN - Swissinfo) For Guy Parmelin, the 39% tariffs on Swiss imports announced by Donald Trump were unexpected and“punishing”. The government in Bern will quickly consider how to rework its“offer” to the US. This content was published on August 3, 2025 - 11:59 4 minutes

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“We are trying to understand what was lacking,” Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin told French-language public radio, RTS, on Saturday, following Donald Trump's announcement of a 39% tariff rate on Swiss imports.

Parmelin was nevertheless confident that the decision could yet be reversed.“The Federal Council [Swiss government] can meet at any time, either in person or via teleconference, and will soon find out what problem led to the US president's decision,” Parmelin said.

“We will do everything we can to demonstrate our goodwill and to rework our offer,” he added, noting that“the situation will be reviewed very soon” – presumably as early as Monday, given that time is short.

More More Swiss authorities aim to keep negotiating with US on tariffs

This content was published on Aug 2, 2025 After the 39% US tariff shock, Swiss officials say they are still in contact with Washington.

Read more: Swiss authorities aim to keep negotiating with US on tariff