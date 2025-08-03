Surat Schools Pioneer AI, Robotics & Drone Learning For 11,000 Students

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Aug 3 (IANS) Surat Municipal Corporation has emerged as the first civic body in India to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Drone Technology, 3D Printing, and AR/VR in its classrooms from grades 9 to 12.

This smart education model is being implemented as a pilot project across 18 Suman schools, with 12 state-of-the-art AI labs already functional, benefiting over 11,000 students with free-of-cost technical education.

The initiative aligns with India's New Education Policy and the Gujarat Government's vision of merging innovation and smart learning.

Under this model, students in municipal schools are now actively engaging with futuristic technologies that are reshaping sectors like defence, agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing.

From building robots to flying drones, and designing in 3D environments, students-many from economically modest backgrounds-are not just studying textbooks but are gaining hands-on, project-based experience in cutting-edge fields.

Weekly lectures in AI, design thinking, and STEM-based curricula are helping these students develop real-world problem-solving skills.“Smart education is not just a trend-it is a necessity,” said Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal, who has been instrumental in rolling out this transformation.

“The objective is not just to create job seekers but to empower a new generation of job givers-technologically savvy entrepreneurs and innovators.”

In 2023, under the Mission Schools of Excellence initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat inaugurated over 50,000 smart classrooms and 19,600 modern computer labs, signaling a state-wide shift towards tech-integrated education.

Now, Surat has taken it a step further -- students are being trained in front-end development, drone aviation, robotics programming, and AI application development.

The AI labs were inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who called the initiative a“gateway to new possibilities".

Principal Mahendrakumar of Suman High School No. 6 described the program as a "turning point" for students from lower and middle-income families.

“Our students are not just learning about technology-they're experiencing it. They're building robots, exploring virtual worlds, and designing innovations that could define tomorrow,” he said.

The impact is already visible -- 34 students from Suman schools have been selected for national-level competitions, and their projects in AI, robotics, and 3D printing were recently showcased during the CM's visit to Sanjivkumar Auditorium, Adajan. Last month, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood also expressed admiration for Surat's tech-empowered education model.