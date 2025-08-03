Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Punjab: 20Th Instalment Of PM-KISAN Brings Joy On Faces Of Pathankot Farmers

Punjab: 20Th Instalment Of PM-KISAN Brings Joy On Faces Of Pathankot Farmers


2025-08-03 11:30:20
(MENAFN- IANS) Pathankot, Aug 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on Saturday, transferring about Rs 20,500 crore directly into bank accounts of 9.7 crore eligible farmers.

The financial assistance under the scheme has helped crores of farmers not just in meeting their agricultural needs but also in sailing through any crisis.

In Punjab's Pathankot, many farmers were elated on receiving the 20th instalment of PM-KISAN and their faces were lit with happiness as they shared the joy of receiving money directly into their accounts.

Many PM-KISAN beneficiaries said that the money received under the scheme was making them financially stronger and helping take their farming forward.

Many farmers from Kot Uparla village of Pathankot said that they got Rs 2,000 into their bank accounts and thanked the Modi government for the 'Samman Nidhi'.

Beneficiary Preeto Singh Battu said that the assistance given by the government is very beneficial for small farmers like him.

“With this money, the work of fertiliser and irrigation in the field will be completed on time,” he said.

Another beneficiary said,“I have received Rs 2,000 in my account under the PM Kisan Yojana. This money helps in farming. Fertilisers and medicines can be given to the crops on time. We are thankful to the government for this.”

Another beneficiary, Premchand, said that the PM KISAN provides financial strength to farmers.

“We are able to provide fertilisers and water on time. Rs 2,000 has come to my account,” he said.

Notably, the PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000/- per year is transferred in three equal instalments into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

MENAFN03082025000231011071ID1109878812

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search