Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Kicks Off, Mohanlal Unveils Show's Most Stunning House Yet
Kochi: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has begun, with host Mohanlal introducing the unique features of the house. The organizers have unveiled a grander and more visually stunning Bigg Boss house than ever before for Season 7. For the first time in Bigg Boss Malayalam history, the show is being filmed on an exclusive, dedicated floor. In earlier seasons, the Malayalam edition was shot on floors previously used by other language versions, with only minor design changes. This season, however, the house is a visual spectacle-featuring a spacious lawn, elegant dining area, state-of-the-art kitchen, lavish living room, tastefully designed bedrooms, and a mysterious, revamped confession room.
The tagline for the new season is 'Seven's mischief'. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is set to break away from the traditional format, introducing fresh twists inspired by viewer feedback, strategic gameplay, and unpredictable tasks. Contestants can expect to face challenges like never before, with tougher tasks, sharper mind games, and intense competition becoming the core of this season's experience. The makers have hinted that this edition will be the most dynamic and demanding yet.
Meanwhile, viewers are eagerly waiting to find out who the contestants are. Social media has been buzzing for weeks with prediction lists, but the official lineup will finally be revealed in today's launch episode. Following the premiere, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 will air on Asianet from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM, and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM. Fans can also catch the 24-hour live stream exclusively on JioHotstar.
