Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


EU Commissioner Shocked At Human Suffering In Gaza

2025-08-03 10:04:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib expressed on Sunday her shock at the scale of human suffering in the Gaza Strip.
"The sheer scale of human suffering in Gaza is shattering," said Lahbib in a post on X, calling on Israeli occupation authorities to end their starvation policy against civilians in the territory and to allow for the effective and large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid.
She also urged the occupying entity "to end its starvation of Gaza and to allow for an effective delivery of humanitarian aid at scale."
The EU Commissioner concluded her message by affirming that "humanity must prevail". (end)
