Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Five people pass away after being washed away by water in China

2025-08-03 09:40:46
(MENAFN) Authorities in south China’s Guangdong Province confirmed the deaths of five individuals who were swept away in a remote area of Huidong County.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when the Huidong public security bureau received a report at around 8:22 p.m. that five people visiting Baima Mountain in Baima Village for leisure had been caught by rising waters and went missing.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched, but operations were hindered by the challenging terrain and strong water currents. The area is undeveloped and lacks safety infrastructure, making it especially dangerous. Additional obstacles included poor visibility at night, numerous river undercurrents, and persistent heavy rain over recent days, which complicated the rescue efforts, according to the county’s emergency management bureau.

MENAFN03082025000045017281ID1109878731

