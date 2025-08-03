403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Five people pass away after being washed away by water in China
(MENAFN) Authorities in south China’s Guangdong Province confirmed the deaths of five individuals who were swept away in a remote area of Huidong County.
The incident occurred on Friday evening when the Huidong public security bureau received a report at around 8:22 p.m. that five people visiting Baima Mountain in Baima Village for leisure had been caught by rising waters and went missing.
Rescue teams were immediately dispatched, but operations were hindered by the challenging terrain and strong water currents. The area is undeveloped and lacks safety infrastructure, making it especially dangerous. Additional obstacles included poor visibility at night, numerous river undercurrents, and persistent heavy rain over recent days, which complicated the rescue efforts, according to the county’s emergency management bureau.
The incident occurred on Friday evening when the Huidong public security bureau received a report at around 8:22 p.m. that five people visiting Baima Mountain in Baima Village for leisure had been caught by rising waters and went missing.
Rescue teams were immediately dispatched, but operations were hindered by the challenging terrain and strong water currents. The area is undeveloped and lacks safety infrastructure, making it especially dangerous. Additional obstacles included poor visibility at night, numerous river undercurrents, and persistent heavy rain over recent days, which complicated the rescue efforts, according to the county’s emergency management bureau.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment