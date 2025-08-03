403
Morocco Calls for Honest Dialogue with Algeria
(MENAFN) Morocco’s monarch, King Mohammed VI, has reiterated his willingness to engage in a “frank and responsible dialogue” with Algeria in hopes of settling enduring disagreements between the neighboring North African nations.
He highlighted the shared heritage and cultural depth that binds the two countries.
In his address delivered on Tuesday, commemorating the 26th year since his accession to the throne, the King emphasized commitments to national progress and the importance of enhancing regional unity.
“I have always reached out to our brothers in Algeria and said Morocco was ready for frank, responsible, fraternal and sincere dialogue on the various issues pending between the two countries,” he stated.
Tensions between the two states have remained high for many years, mainly due to Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara—a region it took control of following Spain’s withdrawal in 1975.
Morocco now administers around 80% of the area, while the Algerian-supported Polisario Front campaigns for complete self-rule and insists on a UN-organized vote on the territory’s future.
Algeria maintains that Morocco is illegally occupying the largely desert region, whereas Moroccan officials have dismissed the idea of a self-determination vote for the Sahrawi population residing there.
The King further declared that he was “proud of the growing international support” for the autonomy framework introduced by his government in 2007.
Countries including the United States, Israel, France, Portugal, and the United Kingdom have thrown their backing behind the initiative, describing it as the only feasible solution to the ongoing sovereignty conflict.
