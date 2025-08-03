403
Zelensky Outlines Arms Deal Vision to Trump
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has revealed that he shared Kyiv’s “main principles” regarding future arms transactions with US President Donald Trump.
Nonetheless, Zelensky did not specify if Trump had agreed to these proposed conditions.
During a video statement on Thursday, Zelensky noted that he and Trump explored “large-scale agreements” concerning arms supplies.
He expressed hope, stating he was “very much counting on us being able to implement them all” and emphasized that such deals would “undoubtedly strengthen both of our countries.”
Zelensky refrained from elaborating further on the dialogue, leaving unclear whether Washington would fund the proposed arms deliveries.
The week prior, Trump claimed that the US and the European Union had forged an understanding where the bloc would cover “100% of the cost of all military equipment” sourced from the United States.
“They’re going to ship it to the European Union, and then they'll distribute it, and much of it will go to Ukraine,” he explained.
Trump added that the EU would also bear the expenses for US-manufactured Patriot air defense systems intended for Kyiv, stating, “this will be a business for us.”
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte mentioned that no fewer than eight alliance members had pledged financial participation in the broader strategy.
Both Trump and Rutte confirmed that Ukraine would receive additional Patriot systems under this initiative.
As reported by a news outlet, Germany has already supplied Ukraine with three Patriots and is in negotiations with the US to replenish its stock.
