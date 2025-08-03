Meeting Discusses Updated Infrastructure Projects For EMV 2026-2029

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 3 (Petra) - Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abul Samen stressed the importance of the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) in creating added value in the Kingdom's roads, housing, and urban facilities sectors, which would "positively impact" economic activity and enhance life quality of life for Jordanian citizens and residents of the Kingdom.During a meeting held at the ministry on Sunday to follow up on the EMV's updated executive program, he said the government seeks to develop infrastructure and improve service quality.The minister added that this scheme aims to integrate structural reforms that enhance "competitiveness" of the Jordanian economy, noting efforts are underway to promote a number of "major and strategic" projects.Abul Samen added that the vision is "one of the main pillars of the comprehensive" modernization process launched by His Majesty King Abdullah II, aimed to unleash national potential.Overall, he said the EMV seeks to achieve "comprehensive" growth that contributes to improve life quality, create job opportunities in all sectors, and provide the "highest levels" of services to citizens and residents of the Kingdom.The minister called for maintaining continuous communication with sector partners to improve partnership level, mainly steps to overhaul priorities in the vision's executive program, targets and priorities.Additionally, he noted the need to develop "workable" executive action plans and follow up on the priorities set during discussions with strategic partners."The ministry's proposed projects are qualitative enterprises that have a direct impact on the quality of citizens' life, create job opportunities for Jordanians, and enhance investment and partnerships with the private sector, " he pointed out.During the meeting, participants "extensively" discussed the preparatory stages of the upcoming executive program, aimed to achieve indicators and goals within the executive program's timelines.The discussions also reviewed the ministry's projects within the EMV's executive program for the years (2026-2029).The event, which comes within the framework of the government's preparations to implement the EMV's new phase, saw attendance of various economic stakeholders.