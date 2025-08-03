EC Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Hand Over Voter ID Card For Probe As It Is 'Not Issued 'Officially'

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly had on Saturday demonstrated an online search, with the EPIC number, to claim that his name was missing in the draft electoral rolls published as part of special intensive revision (SIR) and, upon rebuttal from the authorities concerned, alleged that his voter ID card number was“changed”.

