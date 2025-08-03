Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EC Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Hand Over Voter ID Card For Probe As It Is 'Not Issued 'Officially'

2025-08-03 09:00:50
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Election Commission on Sunday asked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to“hand over for investigation” a voter ID card that he claimed to be in possession of despite having been“not issued officially”.

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly had on Saturday demonstrated an online search, with the EPIC number, to claim that his name was missing in the draft electoral rolls published as part of special intensive revision (SIR) and, upon rebuttal from the authorities concerned, alleged that his voter ID card number was“changed”.

