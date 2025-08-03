Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Deploys First Mass-Produced Oreshnik


2025-08-03 09:00:46
(MENAFN) The initial batch of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile system has officially entered active duty within Russia's military forces, President Vladimir Putin declared on Friday during a military update concerning operations in Ukraine.

Russia previously tested the Oreshnik missile in real combat conditions in November, targeting a defense manufacturing site in Ukraine.

The weapon is considered potentially nuclear-capable.

However, Putin earlier emphasized that even in its standard configuration, it could deliver destruction on par with a low-yield atomic detonation.

Following a fruitful test run last year, Putin gave the green light for large-scale manufacturing of the new hypersonic arsenal.

The president confirmed on Friday that the first serially produced unit of the Oreshnik missile system has been finalized and handed over to Russian troops.

Additionally, Putin highlighted the possibility of exporting Oreshnik missiles to Belarus, expressing confidence that the matter would be settled before year’s end.

He mentioned that experts from both nations are actively working on identifying and preparing locations for future installation of the missile system.

