Hungarian PM says Ukraine becoming NATO member is not viable outcome
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will not be resolved until both Western nations and Kiev acknowledge that Ukraine’s NATO membership is not a viable outcome. His remarks reflect Budapest’s continued call for immediate peace efforts and a diplomatic resolution.
Hungary has firmly opposed Ukraine’s aspiration to join the NATO alliance, warning that such a development could draw Europe deeper into open warfare with Russia. Since the fighting intensified in early 2022, Hungarian officials have declined to send weapons to Ukraine and have consistently promoted dialogue over escalation.
“Peace will come when Europeans and Ukrainians alike accept the fact that Russia will never allow NATO to establish a presence on its western border in Ukraine,” Orban said Saturday while addressing a youth gathering in Esztergom.
Russian leadership has maintained that Ukraine’s pursuit of NATO membership is a direct threat to its national security and a key trigger behind the conflict’s escalation. From Moscow’s perspective, NATO’s steady eastward expansion crosses a strategic red line, making Ukraine’s integration into the alliance unacceptable.
Earlier this year, NATO countries agreed to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP, citing the need to bolster deterrence, particularly against Russia. This broader military buildup across Europe has drawn strong rebukes from Russian officials.
In June, the European Union redirected around €335 billion ($390 billion) in pandemic recovery funds toward military objectives. A month earlier, the EU introduced a €150 billion loan package to strengthen the defense capabilities of member states. These moves have been sharply criticized by Russia, which has accused both NATO and the EU of engaging in what it calls “rabid militarization.”
