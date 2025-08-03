403
Tanzanian leader inaugurates EACLC
(MENAFN) Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan officially inaugurated the East Africa Commercial and Logistics Center (EACLC) on Friday in Dar es Salaam—a large-scale logistics and trade complex constructed by a Chinese company.
During the launch event, President Hassan highlighted the project as a landmark investment valued at 170 million U.S. dollars. She emphasized that the facility is expected to enhance trade networks across the region and further strengthen the economic relationship between Tanzania and China.
Hassan noted that the center will serve as a key gateway for trade with member countries of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), boosting Tanzania’s integration into regional commerce.
According to EACLC Chairperson Wang Xiangyun, the complex covers more than 75,000 square meters and includes 2,060 retail and wholesale units, making it the largest facility of its kind in the country.
The center brings together bonded storage, customs processing, e-commerce infrastructure, supply chain finance, and re-export services in a single platform. It is expected to reduce regional trade expenses by up to 30%, generate over 50,000 jobs for locals, and contribute substantial tax revenue toward Tanzania’s national development goals.
