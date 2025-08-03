403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Urges Hostage Release
(MENAFN) Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a firm call on Saturday for the immediate liberation of all hostages, following the release of a video by Hamas that depicted Israeli prisoner Evyatar David held in the Gaza Strip.
While disregarding what many describe as Israel’s systematic deprivation policies affecting the 2.3 million residents of Gaza and its intentional hindrance of peace talks, the ministry’s announcement solely emphasized the situation of the Israeli detainees.
“‘Evyatar and all the hostages must be freed IMMEDIATELY and given urgent medical care and proper food. LET THEM GO NOW!’”, the statement declared, urging swift action.
The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he had communicated with the families of Evyatar David and another hostage, Rom Braslavski.
“The Prime Minister expressed profound shock over the materials distributed by the terror organizations Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.”
“The Prime Minister told the families that the efforts to return all our hostages are ongoing, and will continue constantly and relentlessly,” the statement added.
On Friday, the Palestinian resistance movements—Hamas and Islamic Jihad—disseminated video content showing both David and Braslavski, triggering a fresh wave of condemnation and emotion within Israel.
Authorities in Tel Aviv estimate that approximately 50 Israeli captives remain in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.
At the same time, over 10,800 Palestinians are reportedly detained in Israeli facilities, where numerous rights organizations, both Palestinian and Israeli, have documented incidents of abuse, malnutrition, and medical negligence—conditions that have led to multiple fatalities, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.
While disregarding what many describe as Israel’s systematic deprivation policies affecting the 2.3 million residents of Gaza and its intentional hindrance of peace talks, the ministry’s announcement solely emphasized the situation of the Israeli detainees.
“‘Evyatar and all the hostages must be freed IMMEDIATELY and given urgent medical care and proper food. LET THEM GO NOW!’”, the statement declared, urging swift action.
The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he had communicated with the families of Evyatar David and another hostage, Rom Braslavski.
“The Prime Minister expressed profound shock over the materials distributed by the terror organizations Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.”
“The Prime Minister told the families that the efforts to return all our hostages are ongoing, and will continue constantly and relentlessly,” the statement added.
On Friday, the Palestinian resistance movements—Hamas and Islamic Jihad—disseminated video content showing both David and Braslavski, triggering a fresh wave of condemnation and emotion within Israel.
Authorities in Tel Aviv estimate that approximately 50 Israeli captives remain in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.
At the same time, over 10,800 Palestinians are reportedly detained in Israeli facilities, where numerous rights organizations, both Palestinian and Israeli, have documented incidents of abuse, malnutrition, and medical negligence—conditions that have led to multiple fatalities, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment