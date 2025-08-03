'Dhadak 2' Actor Saad Bilgrami Shares How Internet Helped Him Expand His Roots In Industry
The actor recently spoke with IANS during the promotions of 'Dhadak 2', and said that he is“very fortunate” to be born in a generation where the internet existed.
He told IANS,“When the internet came, I didn't have any guidance. I didn't know anything, it was God's grace. The internet has been a game-changer for me. Even today I am in touch with a lot of directors from South India, big directors, big producers, because of Instagram I send them my work, they see it, they reply, they know of me and my skills. The initial phase of my career also started on Instagram. When I came to Bombay I used to live in a small place. The internet worked for me”.
He further mentioned that his struggling phase as a naive artiste in Aaram Nagar started started as he met people on the Internet, reading on YouTube where to go, where not to go for auditions.
He went on,“When YouTube cam.e I started making videos on YouTube, I was enjoying it. I didn't have any idea of coming to Mumbai. Gradually my subscribers increased”.
He then shared how one of India's top YouTubers, Bhuvan Bam was also going through the same trajectory.
“I started doing it, Bhuvan Bhai was also doing it. He was making videos from home, I thought, 'What can I do differently?'. I started making videos on the streets, I used to wear Burkha, I used to apply tilak, I used to play a reporter, and all those things. I have all those videos. What I didn't know was that all those things were helping me get ready for the industry as an actor. It's almost like my YouTube videos served as my audition tapes”, he added.
