Google Pixel Buds 2A Design, Pixel Watch 4 Price Leaked Ahead Of August 20 Launch

As the firm prepares to reveal a number of devices, including the Pixel 10 flagship series, August is a busy month for Google. We now have a better look at two more significant items, in addition to the phones, that are scheduled for release on August 20: the Pixel Buds 2a and the Pixel Watch 4, according to a new wave of leaks provided by Android Headlines. Granted, the Pixel 10 smartphones have generated a lot of attention.

According to the sources, Google's wristwatch and new earphones would also be featured at the event. The most recent update provides us with a detailed price breakdown of the Pixel Watch 4 series as well as a clear view of the Pixel Buds 2a design.

What Do We Know About Google Pixel Buds 2a?

Starting with the Pixel Buds 2a, they are intended to be the long-awaited successors to the Pixel Buds a series, which debuted in 2021. Google doesn't normally change its earbuds selection as frequently as other manufacturers, so a new model arriving after four years is a significant gap.

According to leaked renderings, the Pixel Buds 2a will be available in Iris, a deep blue tint, as well as Strawberry and Fog Light. The design doesn't deviate from the standard Pixel Buds aesthetic, but the overall casing and finish are more polished this time around.

Pixel Buds 2a in Iris. (Android Headlines) twitter/WfVkFUQ8jx

- Pixel Updates (@pixel_updates) July 31, 2025

There isn't much official information regarding the hardware inside the Pixel Buds 2a yet, although greater battery life and audio are obvious improvements over the previous a-series model. However, these are not the same as the Pixel Buds Pro or the more recent Pixel Buds 2 Pro.

In reality, a distinct Moonstone colour leak is thought to be for the Buds 2 Pro model rather than this one. Still, given that Google frequently bundles earbuds with Pixel phone pre-orders in key regions such as the United Kingdom and Europe, the Pixel Buds 2a might be a useful add-on for those interested in the upcoming Pixel 10 phones.

Pixel Watch 4 Coming Soon: What Do We Know?

Next up, the most recent leak verifies the Pixel Watch 4's complete price before it launches. It is anticipated that the LTE version would cost $399 (about Rs 34,900) while the 41mm Wi-Fi model will cost $349 (approximately Rs 30,500). The 45mm model will cost $399 for Wi-Fi and $449 (around Rs 39,300) with LTE for those who prefer a bigger screen.

Google Pixel Watch 4 renders leaked. Source: Android Headlines twitter/zFliwpzE5J

- Google Pixel Hub (@pixelhub_ug) July 25, 2025

REPORT: Pixel Watch 4 prices to remain the same! ✅According to a report from Android Headlines, the Google Pixel Watch 4 models will not get a price bump! 👇🏼Pixel Watch 4:41mm WiFi - $34941mm WiFi + LTE - $39945mm WiFi - $39945mm WiFi + LTE - $449 twitter/yuwmH3IrnX

- Brian MacDuff (@itstheBMAC) August 1, 2025

In terms of enhancements, the Pixel Watch 4 is likely to have a new charging mechanism that replaces the traditional puck with a cradle system that charges the watch from the side. This adjustment may cause watch casings to fit less tightly, but it will result in speedier charging times. According to sources, the Pixel Watch 4 would be able to charge up to 50% in 15 minutes and 80% in about 30 minutes, a significant increase over its predecessor, which took much longer.