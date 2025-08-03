Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Radisson Blu Dhaka Welcomes Moazzem Hossain As Director Of Food And Beverage


2025-08-03 08:10:51
Dhaka: Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden announces the appointment of Kazi Moazzem Hossain as the Director of Food and Beverage.

With a career spanning over 20 years in hospitality, Hossain brings a wealth of experience in leading dynamic F&B operations, curating award-winning culinary concepts, and driving service excellence across globally renowned hotel brands, said a release.

With Hossain joining the leadership team, Radisson Blu Dhaka is poised to further enrich its culinary offerings by blending its well-established legacy with his fresh perspectives, operational expertise, and deep understanding of evolving guest preferences, added the release.

